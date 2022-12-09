Edtech start-up Uolo has raised $22.5 million in Series-A funding round led by UAE-headquartered VC fund Winter Capital.

The funding round saw participation from existing investors Blume Ventures and Dubai-based fund Morphosis Venture Capital. Uolo had previously raised seed funding to the tune of ₹20 crore led by VC funds Blume Ventures in November 2020.

Uolo partners with private schools to develop their online capabilities, followed by phygital learning programs that are aligned with the school curriculums.

Uolo’s open architecture platform allows third-party education publishers and content creators to develop learning programs for K-12 students.

“The edtech solutions need to build on top of 6 hours spent in school daily and magnify the outcomes by leveraging the smartphones available at home. The lack of alignment with school, together with exorbitant pricing is causing ed-tech companies to falter,” said Pallav Pandey, CEO of Uolo.

According to Uolo, it has partnered with more than 8,500 schools across India and currently reaches over 3.7 million students.

Uolo offers learning programs in coding and English speaking. Students use a parent/guardian’s smartphone at home to complement their in-school learning. The company plans to introduce more programs across STEAM subjects in the coming months.

