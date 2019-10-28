RIL’s new arm for digital initiatives could facilitate early monetisation

Reliance Industries Ltd’s move to set up a wholly-owned subsidiary for its digital initiatives, with a capital infusion of ₹1.73-lakh crore, could facilitate early monetisation in the new company.

“Coming after Reliance Jio Infocomm’s (RJio) capex cycle easing down, this debt-free structure could facilitate early monetisation including inducting strategic and financial investors in Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL),” according to a note by Emkay Global.

In his AGM, RIL had mentioned of interests from potential partners.

“Both JPL and RJio would be debt-free, in line with its global technology peers. RJio will only have spectrum-related liabilities (₹25,000 crore), CPs (₹23,000 crore) and some working capital liabilities,” it added.

