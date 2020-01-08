RJio launches WiFi voice, video calls across the country

Lenovo brings ThinkPad X1 Fold laptop to CES 2020
Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio), a subsidiary of the Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries (RIL), has launched voice and video calling over WiFi services across the country.
RJio has been testing this service over the past few months to provide a robust experience to every customer at launch. The service will be enabled across the country between January 7 and 16, the company said in a statement.
The services are available at no additional cost, it added. The calls will seamlessly switch-over between VoLTE and WiFi to provide an enhanced voice and video-calling experience, it said.
“At RJio, we are constantly innovating to enhance customer experience or solve their problems. At this juncture, when the average RJio consumer uses over 900 minutes of voice calls every month, and at a growing base of consumers, the launch of Jio Wi-Fi Calling will further enhance every Jio consumer’s voice-calling experience, which is already a benchmark for the industry, with India’s first all-VoLTE network,” Akash Ambani, Director at RJio, said.
Bharti Airtel and RJio have been in various stages of testing Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) services since early last year.
In December 2019 Airtel launched its voice over WiFi service, stating that it will “significantly enhance” the indoor voice calling experience for smartphone customers at no extra charge. Airtel rolled out the services across Delhi, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Kolkata and Andhra Pradesh.
Across the world, VoWiFi is hailed as the technology that keeps users connected even without mobile signal. Commonly referred as WiFi calling, VoWiFi eliminates mobile blackspots, making it possible to make and receive calls over WiFi or wireless Internet connections.
The services would also offer better rural connectivity. Currently, this type of service is offered by OTT players such as WhatsApp.
In 2018, the Department of Telecommunications had approved voice calls over a Wi-Fi network to improve connectivity, especially in the rural areas.
