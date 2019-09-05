RJio to launch JioFiber today

Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), will commercially launch its broadband service – JioFiber – on September 5. The company is likely to launch the services, expected to be the cheapest broadband plans in the country, with full details.

Tariffs will start at ₹700 per month for 100 Mbps speed, and will go up to ₹10,000 per month depending on the data plan. Voice calls on the landline telephone given with the broadband connection will be free, RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani had said at the company’s AGM in August.

The broadband connection will come bundled with OTT streaming video services. Users will also be able to watch movies the same day they are released in theatres through a service called First-Day First Show.

JioFiber customers who opt for the annual plans, called Jio-Forever plans, will get an HD OR 4K LED Television and a 4K set-top box free. JioFiber broadband will be available across major cities and towns. The launch coincides with the third anniversary of RJio, which had commenced commercial operations on September 5, 2016.

