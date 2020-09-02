Samsung announces range of new products; here’s what you need to know

Samsung Electronics today announced a range of new products and advancements in mobile, wearables, TV, audio and home appliances at the company’s ‘Life Unstoppable’ virtual experience.

The brand showcased various products including a smart projector called The Premiere, the Odyssey G5 gaming monitors and Wireless Charging Trio.

The South Korean electronics brand unveiled a range of Galaxy devices including the Galaxy A42 5G which is likely to be its cheapest 5G smartphone yet. It also showcased the Tab A7, Galaxy Fit2 and Galaxy Z Fold2.

It also introduced new products in the home appliances segment which includes a new RB7300T Classic Refrigerator, WW9800T Washing Machine and DV8000T Tumble Dryer.

The Premiere

The Premiere LSP9T is an HDR10+ certified smart projector.

It will be available in 120 and 130-inch models. The projector comes with built-in woofers and Acoustic Beam surround sound. It is equipped with triple lasers with 4K picture quality.

The device will be available in Germany, the UK, France, Switzerland, Austria, Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Spain, and Nordics this year.

Outdoor entertainment technology

Samsung showcased new products in the outdoor entertainment segment. It unveiled its first outdoor viewing screen -- The Terrace along with The Terrace Soundbar. The screen comes with QLED 4K picture quality. It will initially be launched in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK and Switzerland in 55, 65, and 75-inch models.

It also introduced its new mobile-friendly television: The Sero. The TV can mirror the phone on-screen QLED picture quality. It has a 15mm profile and comes with Q950T and Q900T soundbars.

Odyssey gaming monitors

Samsung launched two new flagship Odyssey gaming monitors at the event, the G9 and G7. The monitors feature a 1,000-millimetre curved screen and a 240Hz refresh rate. It has an HDR10+ QLED screen.

Galaxy devices

As part of its Galaxy portfolio, the brand unveiled the new Galaxy A42 5G smartphone -- its latest addition to the Galaxy A series. However, the company did not provide detailed features of the device. The smartphone will have a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display. Given that the 5G smartphone is part of Samsung’s affordable A series, it is likely to be the brand’s cheapest smartphone yet.

The Galaxy Tab A7 will come with a 10.4-inch screen. The body features a premium metal finish. For audio, the device is equipped with Quad Dolby Atmos speakers.

It also announced a new wearable device: the Galaxy Fit2.

Galaxy Fit2 comes with up to 15 days of battery life. It helps users track various aspects of fitness including calories burned, heart rate and distance. It has a 3D glass display comes with over 70 different face options.

Along with this, it launched the new Wireless Charger Trio solution designed to charge compatible devices all at once.

Home Appliances

In the home appliances segment, Samsung introduced its new bespoke refrigerator. The modular refrigerator will launch in Europe this October in Europe.

Its new RB7300T Classic Refrigerator comes with increased storage capacity powered by Samsung’s SpaceMax technology. It allows up to 385 litres of storage and has three different height options. It also features a digital inverter compressor to save power.

The new WW9800T washing machine and DV8000T tumble dryer are Samsung’s AI-powered laundry solutions. The washing machine comes with an AI-powered control panel that can automatically set settings and cycles. It also features Samsung’s EcoBubble technology to maximize the efficiency of detergent. It is powered by QuickDrive technology to manage wash times and energy usage.