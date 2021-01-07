Samsung Galaxy M02s launched in India

Samsung today launched a new smartphone in India, the Galaxy M02s.

Samsung’s first launch in India this year, the smartphone is the latest addition to the company’s Galaxy M Series.

The Galaxy M02s comes with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display and an HD+ screen.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor and it comes with up to 4GB RAM and storage expandable up to 1TB.

The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery. It supports 15W fast charging.

Pricing

As for the camera, the phone has a triple rear camera set-up that consists of a 13MP main camera, 2MP macro lens and a dedicated 2MP depth camera. The 5MP front camera comes with Selfie Focus and Live Beauty feature.

Galaxy M02s will be available in black, blue and red colours.

The Galaxy M02s is priced at ₹8,999 for the 3GB+32GB variant and ₹9,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant. The device will be available on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and all key retail stores.