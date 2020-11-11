Samsung India launches rotating TV, The Sero

Samsung India has launched a new rotating television called, the Sero.

The South Korean giant is expanding its lifestyle TV range with the launch of The Sero, targeting the “social media generation”.

The television can rotate between horizontal and vertical orientations. The screen will rotate automatically to mirror mobile content as part of the TV’s “mobile-optimised experience.”

The TV is equipped with the QLED display technology, and uses artificial intelligence (AI) to upscale the content to 4K resolution.

The Sero comes with an all-in-one navy-blue stand with a 360° design.

The TV is optimised for social media content, streaming services and gaming, Samsung said.

For audio, the device is equipped with 4.1ch 60W Front Firing speakers. It features the Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) technology which can adjust the volume of voices in content according to the surrounding sounds.

Other features include a Portrait Mode and an Ambient Mode+. The Portrait Mode provides various vertical backgrounds for viewers to choose from.

“The Ambient Mode+ on the TV allows users to display useful information or blend the TV into its surroundings,” Samsung said.

Other smart features of the TV include Adaptive Picture, Responsive UI and Tap View technology.

The Sero will be available in 43-inch screen size with a navy-blue bezel design.

It will go on sale exclusively at Reliance Digital stores at a price of ₹1,24,990.