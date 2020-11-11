Info-tech

Samsung India launches rotating TV, The Sero

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 11, 2020 Published on November 11, 2020

Aimed at the ‘social media generation’, it can rotate between horizontal and vertical orientations

Samsung India has launched a new rotating television called, the Sero.

The South Korean giant is expanding its lifestyle TV range with the launch of The Sero, targeting the “social media generation”.

The television can rotate between horizontal and vertical orientations. The screen will rotate automatically to mirror mobile content as part of the TV’s “mobile-optimised experience.”

Also read: Samsung may launch flagship Galaxy S smartphones earlier than expected

The TV is equipped with the QLED display technology, and uses artificial intelligence (AI) to upscale the content to 4K resolution.

The Sero comes with an all-in-one navy-blue stand with a 360° design.

The TV is optimised for social media content, streaming services and gaming, Samsung said.

Also read: Premium products driving festival season sales: Samsung India

For audio, the device is equipped with 4.1ch 60W Front Firing speakers. It features the Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) technology which can adjust the volume of voices in content according to the surrounding sounds.

Other features include a Portrait Mode and an Ambient Mode+. The Portrait Mode provides various vertical backgrounds for viewers to choose from.

“The Ambient Mode+ on the TV allows users to display useful information or blend the TV into its surroundings,” Samsung said.

Other smart features of the TV include Adaptive Picture, Responsive UI and Tap View technology.

The Sero will be available in 43-inch screen size with a navy-blue bezel design.

It will go on sale exclusively at Reliance Digital stores at a price of ₹1,24,990.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 11, 2020
Samsung
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.