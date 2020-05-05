Samsung India starts sales through e-commerce portals

Digital divide will hurt girls
Samsung India has started sales of its smartphones and consumer electronics products through major e-commerce portals and Samsung.com.
The decision to open up sales is in conformity with government regulations and respects the zonal guidelines and safety norms effective May 4, the company said in a statement.
The company is also offering Galaxy M21 at a special price of ₹12,699 for 4/64GB variant and ₹14,999 for the 6/128 GB variant on Amazon.in.
Consumers buying Galaxy M21 through offline retail stores and Samsung.com can buy the 4/64 GB variant at ₹13,199 and 6/128 GB variant at ₹15,499, respectively.
Galaxy M21 was originally launched at ₹13,499 for 4/64GB and ₹15,499 for the 6/128GB memory variant across retail shops and Samsung.com in March.
