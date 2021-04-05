Samsung launches Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F02s smartphones in India

Samsung on Monday launched the Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F02s smartphones in India.

The phones are the latest addition to Samsung’s India-specific Galaxy F series for which it has tied up with Flipkart.

Galaxy F12

The Galaxy F12 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity V Display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

It comes with Android 11 out of the box and supports One UI 3.1 core.

Samsung India launches Galaxy S20FE 5G smartphone

The smartphone is equipped with a 6000mAh battery. It supports 15W USB adaptive fast charging. The device is powered by an 8nm Exynos 850 Octa-Core 2.0GHz processor.

As for the camera, it has a 48MP quad rear camera setup, which also includes a 5MP camera with an ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro camera. It has an 8MP front camera.

India’s smartphone shipments declined 4% in 2020: Report

Galaxy F02s

The Galaxy F02s has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

It comes with Android 10 and supports One UI 2.5 core. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor.

It has a 5000mAh Battery. The phone comes with a 15W in-box adaptive fast charger.

The phone has a 13MP Triple rear camera, which includes a 2MP depth camera for Live Focus and a 2MP Macro camera. It has a 5MP front camera.

Price and availability

The Galaxy F12 comes in Sea Green, Sky Blue and Celestial Black colours while the Galaxy F02s will come in Diamond Blue, Diamond White and Diamond Black colours.

The 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB variants of the Galaxy F12 are priced at ₹10,999 and ₹11999, respectively. The Galaxy F02s is priced at ₹9,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and ₹8,999 for the 3GB+32GB variant.

Both the products will be available on Samsung Online Store, Flipkart.com and select retail stores.