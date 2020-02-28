Samsung launches Galaxy S10 Lite 512GB variant in India

Samsung, on Friday, launched the 512GB variant of its Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite in India.

After announcing the launch of the mini-versions of its premium smartphones at a more affordable price at the CES 2020, Samsung had launched the 128 GB variant of its Galaxy S10 Lite phones in India which went on sale from February 4.

The Korean smartphone maker is now making its 512GB variant of the phone to Indian consumers as well.

Galaxy S10 Lite specs and features

The S10 Lite features a 6.7 inch AMOLED Infinity-O display with 2400×1080 (394ppi) resolution.

It comes with Snapdragon 855 processor and 8GB RAM paired with the new internal storage variant 512GB.

The smartphone has a 4500mAh battery with “intelligent power management” and 25W Super-Fast Charging capability. The device is equipped with a few gaming features including Game Booster and Performance monitor.

The device comes with a triple-rare camera including a 48 MP main camera, an ultra-wide 12 MP lens and a 5 MP macro lens. The phone has a 32 MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture. The S10 Lite also has built-in video editing suite that allows users to add captions, combine and speed up their video clips.

Samsung has made available its set of intelligent apps for the S10 Lite including Bixby (Vision, Lens Mode, Routines), Samsung Pay and Samsung Health along with its security platform Samsung Knox.

Price and availability

The 512GB variant of the Galaxy S10 Lite will be available in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue colours from March 1 across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and leading online portals.

The device is priced at ₹44,999. Consumers can also avail an additional upgrade bonus of up to ₹5,000 in exchange for their old smartphones.