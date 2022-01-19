Santhosh Viswanathan appointed as Managing Director – Sales, Marketing and Communications of Intel India

Intel Corporation has appointed Santhosh Viswanathan as Managing Director – Sales, Marketing and Communications Group (SMG) for Intel India.

As the new MD, he is responsible for Intel’s overall business in India, including driving new revenue opportunities, engaging with the local ecosystem and strengthening existing customer and partner relationships.

Santhosh said, “Having started my Intel career in India about two decades ago, this is an exciting homecoming for me. I am thrilled to be able to lead our operations here to tap into India’s explosive growth at this critical technology inflection point in its digital transformation journey and show how our technology will make a difference to one of the most important markets in the region.”

In his prior role, Viswanathan was Managing Director for Southeast Asia, and Australia/New Zealand in the Asia Pacific and Japan region. In another previous Intel role, he was the Global Director of Operations for the Regional Sales Group, managing sales operations, strategy and planning for the global sales force. Viswanathan has an engineering degree in Industrial Engineering and Management and a master’s degree in Business Administration.

Intel Corporation is an American multinational corporation and technology company. It is one of the largest semiconductor chip manufacturers, and is the developer of the x86 series of microprocessors, which are used in personal computers (PCs).