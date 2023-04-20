Multinational German software company SAP, announced a new offering for Indian customers, GROW with SAP, a new offering to help mid-sized customers adopt cloud ERP that enables speed, predictability, and continuous innovation.

The GROW with SAP offering also brings together SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition, with accelerated adoption services, a global community of experts and free learning resources, helping customers go live in few weeks.

This was announced at SAP’s flagship event, “SAP Now,” attended by 2,000 delegates, and addressed by the Union Minister of Sate for electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrashekhar.

Rajeev Chandrashekar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, stated, “Today, India has emerged as a pre-eminent nation in using technology to transform citizen’s lives, democracy and governance. Our early investments in digital public infrastructure and our ease of doing business policies have empowered our startup and innovation ecosystem, catalysing India’s Techade goals. In the coming years, you will also see India as an important player in the electronics and semiconductor GVCs as well as realise our sustainability vision in the years to come.”

“Cloud technology is revolutionizing ERP. Midsized companies today are looking for a reliable technology platform that’ll help them scale,” said Kulmeet Bawa, President and Managing Director, SAP Indian Subcontinent. “With 80% of SAP’s customers in India coming from midsize organizations, we have a long history of understanding their requirements. GROW with SAP is our commitment to deliver an offering tailored for this market segment, empowering them with agility and predictability, to help drive business results.”

