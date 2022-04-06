SAP India - Amul team-up for digital transformation of rural communities

In order to provide digital literacy and skilling at grassroots, SAP India and Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (Amul) announced a joint community outreach programme aimed at transforming lives of children, adolescents, youth, women and farmers.

The initiative is designed to focus on social entrepreneurship, enablement of skilled workforce, digital inclusion, and bridging gender equality gap for the community.

The teaming-up of SAP and Amul is aimed at providing digital literacy and skilling interventions to over 100,000 children and adolescents via computer labs set up across 60 schools, with 250 teachers to receive training.

The initiative will also promote financial literacy and entrepreneurship opportunities to nearly 20,000 women, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Joining forces

RS Sodhi, Managing Director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Ltd, (Amul) said, "With an objective of inclusive and sustainable community development, Amul and SAP have joined hands . Under the project, quality digital literacy and skill interventions training will be imparted to school going children and teachers."

Sodhi stated that collaboration with SAP "is a step forward in turning these rural communities mainstream by empowering them to hone essential future skills and turn their dreams into a reality."

"Our hope is that it will go a long way in nation building and creating an Atmanirbhar India," he added.

The initiative will include, coding and 21st century skills like digital literacy, problem solving and English skills for citizens in remote villages. Also, it includes school to workforce transition to build a STEM-focussed learning environment and help students in marginalised regions make a smoother transition to the workforce .

It also emphasises on women empowerment and entrepreneurship, covering young women with digital-financing skills and functional communications. The project also looks to support farmer livelihoods.

Kulmeet Bawa, President, and Managing Director, SAP Indian Subcontinent, stated that technology can act as a catalyst in shaping India’s journey to an inclusive and sustainable economy. "While urban development projects such as smart cities and futuristic mobility are reflective of this potential, true progress of India lies in the development of her villages. Our work with Amul is an expansion of this vision and will provide citizens with the information and tools they need to succeed."

"As India continues to lead global action on sustainability, collaboration like ours will also provide the critical foundation for an inclusive and resilient future in which no one is left behind."