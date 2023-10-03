SAP Labs India, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore (IIIT-B) to enable continuous upskilling and ensuring the talent remains at the forefront of innovation.

The collaboration will further strengthen bilateral knowledge exchange between academia and enterprise. The MoU underlines strategic partnership in joint research on specific industrial topics and challenges which will further help in continuous upskilling on niche technology topics.

Sindhu Gangadharan, SVP & MD, SAP Labs India and Head, SAP User Enablement, said, “Our strategic partnership with IIIT-B not only reflects SAP’s commitment to fostering cutting-edge research but also underscores our dedication to nurturing talent and upskilling our workforce. With IIIT-B, we are forging new frontiers in research and innovation while nurturing the next generation of digital leaders.”

Top institution

IIIT-B is one of the top two NIRF ranked institutions among IIITs and NAAC A+ accredited Institute with teaching and research programmes in Information Technology (in particular in the areas of Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication, Digital Society, etc.). It has cultivated a partnership with SAP throughout the years through several programs.

Along with IIIT-B it helps in advancing employees’ competencies in artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) through executive programs. It successfully has hosted two AI/ML cohorts, with a third cohort poised to commence this year.

SAP Labs in India has collaborated with several institutions, including IIIT-Bangalore, PSG Institute of Technology and many others to bridge the industry-academia gap and ensure the technology workforce is future-ready to drive innovation while ensuring business efficiency and delightful customer experiences. These alliances have also helped in deep research and engagement to build technical journals and publications.