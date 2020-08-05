SAP Labs to invest ₹500 crore more to set up software centre

SAP Labs has received clearance from the Karnataka Government to invest an additional ₹500 crore for setting up a software centre in Bengaluru which will take the total investment to ₹1,000 crore. SAP Labs already has an R & D facility in White Field near Bengaluru. The investment for setting up the software centre will be spread across five years and will come up at the Hi-tech defence and aerospace park.

In an earlier interview with BusinessLine, SAP Labs India MD Sindhu Gangadharan had said that going forward there will be more focus on digital transformation. She said that companies will realise that a digital transformation is no longer an option, but essential to their survival.

Karnataka government over the last three months has cleared projects worth a total of ₹28,000 crore.