Schindler partners with LTTS for digital & engineering transformation

PTI Bengaluru | Updated on December 14, 2020 Published on December 14, 2020

L&T Technology Services Limited, a pure-play engineering services company, announced on Monday it has been selected by Schindler as one of its key partners to provide innovative digital engineering capabilities.

LTTS said in a statement it would provide product development, innovation and engineering services & solutions that would help Schindler, a leading provider of elevators, escalators, moving walks and related services, to accelerate its digitisation and connectivity initiatives.

Karl Heinz Bauer, Chief Technology Officer, Schindler, said, ”As a global player in the elevator and escalator industry, we leverage the new digital technologies to introduce best-in-class solutions to our customers. We look forward to the synergies arising from our future collaboration with LTTS.”

L&T Technology Services
