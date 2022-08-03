Siemens Q3 net profit more than doubles to ₹300 cr

Siemens Limited's consolidated profit more than doubled to ₹300.7 crore in Q3 ended June 30, mainly on account of higher income.

Its "profit for the period" was ₹141.8 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Siemens follows October to September financial year.

The company's total income rose to ₹4,337 crore in Q1 FY23 from ₹2,889 crore in the same period last year, it said in the filing on Tuesday.

The expenses stood at ₹3,929.20 crore during the quarter under review compared to ₹2,692.8 crore in the preceding fiscal.

"The strong performance was across all our businesses and included a significant order in our mobility business. While we are currently not experiencing a slowing down in public and private capex spending, we are concerned about global headwinds impacting demand, which could result in a slowdown in capex spending," Siemens Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sunil Mathur said in a statement.

Siemens Limited is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and transmission and electricity generation.