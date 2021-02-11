Slack users on Android advised to change their passwords: Report

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
Slack is advising users using the Android version of the app to change their passwords owing to a security issue, as per reports.
The platform, in an email, has begun notifying users, advising them to change their passwords due to a security issue that logged their credentials in plain text, Android Police reported, with screen shots of the said email.
User passwords are generally stored in an encrypted format for security. Logging credentials in plain text can allow any other apps on a user’s phone to access the credentials.
Slack discovered the issue on January 20, 2021 and fixed it on January 21. The platform has made a fixed Android version of the app available and has blocked the usage of impacted versions, it said in the email.
The company told Android Police that only a small subset of users was impacted by this who are being notified of the issue.
Users can reset the passwords using the reset link provided in the email from Slack. They can also log into the platform from their desktop and reset it manually.
For users who are using the same password for other platforms, it is advisable to reset those passwords as well.
