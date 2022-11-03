Amazon will now let Snapchat users digitally try on eyewear with AR technology. According to a TechCrunch report, the partnership between Amazon Fashion and Snap will support a virtual try-on shopping experience covering brands, including Maui Jim, Oakley, Ray-Ban, and Persol.

The 363 million daily active users on Snapchat will see new shopping lenses available across categories, including sunglasses and reading glasses. According to Snap, 250 million users of its app have engaged with its AR shopping lenses more than 5 billion times over the last year.

TechCrunch reported that Amazon used Snap’s self-service creation system in Lens Web Builder to create the AR shopping experience. Snap said that Amazon product price variations or stock details would automatically update in real time.

Snapchat users can find the Lenses on the @amazonfashion profile and access the feature through Snap’s Lens Explorer, the Dress-up tab featuring the AR shopping experience, and the Snap Camera Lens carousel. Snapchat users can also browse eyewear in the Amazon Fashion store tab. However, this is not AR-enabled.

