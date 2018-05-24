Snapbizz partners Israeli start-up to design promotional offers for shoppers

The Ratan Tata-backed Snapbizz, a retail technology start-up, has partnered Israeli start-up Stamp.ee to help brands come up with personalised promotional offers at kirana stores.

The kirana stores, or local groceries, that employ the technology can run digital promotions and loyalty programmes at no additional cost.

The Bengaluru-based company will first roll out the solution at stores in Pune and Mumbai. It will then be unveiled in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi.

Snapbizz and Stamp.ee, which is backed by market research firm Nielsen, will work together on encrypting data from shopping receipts and promotional offers, cashbacks, loyalty points, etc, into a single QR code that will be printed on a shopper’s bill/receipt.

The customer can then scan this using any QR app on her phone to access details of the promotions offered, and redeem it.

“For the first time in the country, kirana stores will now be able to offer shoppers personalised promotions that are relevant to them based on their shopping behaviour, powered by Stamp.ee’s machine learning algorithm,” said Prem Kumar, Founder CEO, Snapbizz Cloudtech.

“A detailed survey we conducted revealed that the relevance of most promotions offered at kirana stores by brands are very low for shoppers, as a consequence of which brands/marketers incur huge wastage. This is because, in many cases, offers do not reach customers at all, and when they do, it is not relevant to all. Our partnership with Stamp.ee, which works with 70 per cent of the top brands in Israel, comes as a boon to both brands and shoppers, as it will drastically reduce wastage for brands as promotions are personalised and targeted,” said Kumar.

Currently, 4,000 kirana stores have adopted Snapbizz’s smart store solution, which comprises a 15.6-inch touchscreen monitor, a barcode scanner, printer and an intelligent, consumer-facing, 24-inch smart TV for consumer engagement.

“We work with the biggest brands in Israel and see a huge opportunity for our solution in India. Israeli shoppers get back 5-17 per cent of their shopping spend at stores with our solution,” said Tal Goldstein, co-founder and CEO, Stamp.ee.