Snapchat is testing paid subscription Snapchat Plus

Snapchat is internally testing a new paid subscription service called Snapchat Plus for users. First spotted by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, the subscription service will provide users with early access to new features apart from other exclusive abilities.

Paluzzi shared the discovery on Twitter, adding that the service will let users access “exclusive, experimental and pre-release features” such as the ability to pin the conversation with their Best Friend, the access to custom Snapchat icons, a special badge, among other features.

Here's how the #Snapchat+ badge will appear in the profile 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/S5zrjZmVWH — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) June 16, 2022

See your Friend's whereabouts in the last 24 hours.



ℹ️ Regarding this point, this will only be possible if your friends share their location with you, obviously. — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) June 16, 2022

As per the screenshot shares by the app researcher, the price for Snapchat Plus was listed as €4.59 a month, ₹24.99 for six months and €45.99 for a year. However, these are likely to change as they may be placeholder prices.

Snapchat’s spokesperson Liz Markman, confirmed the development to The Verge in a statement. “We’re doing early internal testing of Snapchat Plus, a new subscription service for Snapchatters. We’re excited about the potential to share exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features with our subscribers, and learn more about how we can best serve our community,” said Markman.