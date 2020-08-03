A ‘rejig’ for start-ups to survive Covid-19 pandemic

Rejig.HydStartups has selected 100 start-ups for a programme that is aimed at helping them re-imagine and reposition their business models post-pandemic.

This initiative, which is being conducted by Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) and T-Incubators and Enablers, has attracted over 300 applications.

RejigHyd will focus on start-ups that are working in the domains of life sciences, fintech, manufacturing, agriculture and FMCG. The organisers held a webinar involving ecosystem catalysts who would join in the mentoring effort.

3 weeks of mentoring

The Rejig.HydStartups initiative would include three weeks of mentoring to help start-ups connect with investors and gain corporate market access.

The programme will culminate in a massive pitch day event where the start-ups will present their ideas to investors, seeking equity funding, collateral-free debt funding, or corporate market access.

“The initiative by Rejig.HydStartups will help the start-ups resilient in the post-pandemic scenario,” Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT and Industries), said.

T-Hub Chief Executive Officer Ravi Narayan, Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder-Chairman of CtrlS Datacenters, Sateesh Andra, Managing Director of Endiya Partners, and Deepanwita Chattopadhyay, CEO of IKP Knowledge Park took part in the webinar.

The panelists have asked the start-ups to identify alternative market for their products or services and to tweak their products or services. They can do this by discussing with their customers, mentors and investors.