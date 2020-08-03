Social Media

A ‘rejig’ for start-ups to survive Covid-19 pandemic

KV Kurmanath Hyderabad | Updated on August 03, 2020 Published on August 03, 2020

This initiative, which is being conducted by Telangana State Innovation Cell and T-Incubators and Enablers, has attracted over 300 applications.   -  Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rejig.HydStartups picks 100 start-ups for mentoring

Rejig.HydStartups has selected 100 start-ups for a programme that is aimed at helping them re-imagine and reposition their business models post-pandemic.

This initiative, which is being conducted by Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) and T-Incubators and Enablers, has attracted over 300 applications.

RejigHyd will focus on start-ups that are working in the domains of life sciences, fintech, manufacturing, agriculture and FMCG. The organisers held a webinar involving ecosystem catalysts who would join in the mentoring effort.

3 weeks of mentoring

The Rejig.HydStartups initiative would include three weeks of mentoring to help start-ups connect with investors and gain corporate market access.

The programme will culminate in a massive pitch day event where the start-ups will present their ideas to investors, seeking equity funding, collateral-free debt funding, or corporate market access.

“The initiative by Rejig.HydStartups will help the start-ups resilient in the post-pandemic scenario,” Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT and Industries), said.

T-Hub Chief Executive Officer Ravi Narayan, Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder-Chairman of CtrlS Datacenters, Sateesh Andra, Managing Director of Endiya Partners, and Deepanwita Chattopadhyay, CEO of IKP Knowledge Park took part in the webinar.

The panelists have asked the start-ups to identify alternative market for their products or services and to tweak their products or services. They can do this by discussing with their customers, mentors and investors.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 03, 2020
start ups
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Microsoft, Bytedance put TikTok talks on hold; Nadella speaks with Trump