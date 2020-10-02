All you need to know about new features in Telegram app

Messaging platform Telegram has launched a range of new features on its platform as part of its latest update.

These features include Search Filters, Channel Comments and Anonymous Group admins, among others.

Also read: Telegram adds one-on-one video calls feature for Android and iOS

The Search Filter feature allows users to search specific messages. Users’ past messages have been categorised into six different tabs: Chats, Media, Links, Files, Music and Voice Messages for better segregation while searching.

“Users can now search for any specific message with regard to a particular time period, a person, a group, a channel, or a bot and the app will add a filter by source of the message,” explained Telegram.

Also read: Caution! We’re socially awkward

Users can comment on particular posts within their Telegram channels using the Channel Comments feature. They can comment in the form of voice messages, stickers, GIFs etc. to any particular message shared. However, this feature is only accessible for those channels that are linked with a separate Discussion Group. Users will be redirected to this discussion group where they can reply to comments.

These comments can be further limited by the admins.

Anonymous admins

Group admins can now make their identities anonymous using the Anonymous Group Admins feature.

“This feature could turn any admin’s identity anonymous in a Group and all the messages sent by the admins on the Group will be reflected in the name of the Group itself,” Telegram said.

Also read: ‘WhatsApp, Telegram groups forward pirated e-newspaper, e-magazine copies’

This feature was already available for admins managing Telegram Channels and has now been extended to Groups as well.

Apart from this, the messaging platform has also added a few animated pop-ups for Android users. Users can see new animation while deleting messages, saving media, or changing notifications.