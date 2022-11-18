With hashtags like #RIPTwitter, #GoodByeTwitter and #TwitterShutdown trending on Twitter throughout the day, Mayank Bidawatka, Co-Founder of Koo, has offered seamless migration of all your old Tweets to the homegrown microblogging site.

“We will soon enable you to seamlessly migrate all your old Tweets to Koo and also help find your existing Twitter following on Koo. Will keep you posted,” he said in a tweet.

In another tweet, he offered to hire some of the Twitter ex-employees as “we keep expanding and raise our larger, next round”.

“They deserve to work where their talent is valued. Micro-blogging is about people power. Not suppression,” he said.

He said Koo has emerged as the world’s second-largest microblogging site with over 50 million downlads.

The multi-lingual platform, launched in March 2020, is trying to tap the opportunity as Twitter faces crisis with its new owner Elon Musk choosing to sack scores of employees.

“We are currently available in 10 languages and has users from over 100 countries. We have granted over 7,500 yellow ticks of eminence and a few lakhs of green self-verification ticks to increase transparency and credibility on the platform,” he said.

He said the firm was working on to add more new global languages.

