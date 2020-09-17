How to easily do your own contact tracing
BYJU’S acquires Unitus-funded edtech start-up LabInApp
Byju Raveendran and Divya with some of the core team members
Edtech company BYJU’S has acquired LabInApp, a Unitus Ventures investee company, for an undisclosed amount.
LabInApp offers science lab-like simulation on mobile devices, curating interactive and immersive learning experiences for both students and teachers.
Founded in 2015 by Pavan Shinde, Girish Shirigannavar, Pramod Ramdurg, and Vinayak Hulabutti, LabInApp offers around 550 simulations with more in various stages of development.
Dealing with ‘tough to teach and touch to learn’ problems, these simulations cover concepts across physics, chemistry, biology and math, said a company release.
The technology is supported across all major platforms including Windows, Android and web. The content is designed per NCERT guidelines and supports all major curricula from grades 6 to 12.
Unitus Ventures invested in LabInApp in 2015-16 along with Sylvant and Sandeep Maheshwari as angel investors. With this acquisition, Unitus will be exiting the company completely.
“The acquisition of LabInApp by BYJU’s during the course of a global pandemic exemplifies the growth story of innovative ed-tech solutions.
“Unitus remains steadfast in mentoring early stage start-ups applying advanced technology to meet the needs of India’s lower-income populations and supporting them to scale newer heights,” said Will Poole, Managing Partner, Unitus Ventures.
