The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
eBay in India partners with International Gemological Institution
eBay Inc. is a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers across 190 countries around the world - REUTERS
To drive precedence in one of the most significant categories in Indian exports, eBay in India announced its association with the International Gemological Institute (IGI).
The Gems and Jewellery Certification Program (GJCP) introduced by eBay for Indian sellers primarily aims to support the jewellery industry in the global market and establish eBay as an ultimate destination for fine jewellery products. Sellers can now get their products certified from IGI at the most competitive pricing available exclusively to the Indian domiciled eBay seller community. The largest organisation of its kind, IGI is a highly trusted name in certifying the widest variety of gemstones and jewellery in the world.
“At eBay our aim is to provide our sellers avenues to win more customers across the world and to get global customers the best quality of products. Our association with IGI is a step in that direction. Transparency and authenticity are the topmost considerations while making a purchase for fine jewellery. In the current scenario, with most of the purchases happening on the e-commerce platforms, it is only fair to say that consumers expect authenticity in what they purchase. The certification of diamond jewellery and loose stones will foster that confidence in the buyers and sellers alike on eBay,” said Vidmay Naini, India Country Manager at eBay.
“Loose Diamonds & Gemstones category has witnessed a healthy push in the previous quarter with the introduction of GJEPC certification program. Meeting the demand for higher priced gemstones along with building trust amongst the buyers globally through certification has been the strategic approach at eBay INCBT and we will continue to build upon the same in 2020 and onwards,” added Naini.
Three steps
eBay sellers domiciled in India can avail GJCP benefits in three simple steps: Sell Gemstone and fine jewellery items on eBay marketplace; apply and obtain IGI certification for such fine jewellery items and ship the certified fine jewellery items with the IGI certificate to buyers.
“We at IGI, consider the association with eBay as the beginning of a revolutionary consumer experience. With IGI certification, customers can now purchase their jewellery online, validated as per internationally acclaimed grading standards and practices. We look forward to empowering buyers on eBay with our services,” said Tehmasp Printer, Managing Director at IGI.
eBay Inc. is a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers across 190 countries around the world. eBay has over 1.4 billion live listings. eBay marketplace boasts of $90.2 billion GMV (FY2019), $10.7 billion revenue (FY2019). eBay in India is focussed on driving cross border trade and providing Indian MSMEs and artisans a platform to expand their reach to global customers. The cross-border trade business has more than one lakh sellers registered on the website with over 16.8 million product listings.
