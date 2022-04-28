Elon Musk wants Twitter DMs to be end-to-end encrypted like Signal

Elon Musk today suggested Twitter DMs have end-to-end encryption so no one can spy or hack messages. At present, direct messages on Twitter are not end-to-end encrypted. According to Musk, the encryption should be like the Signal app.

Twitter DMs should have end to end encryption like Signal, so no one can spy on or hack your messages — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

End-to-end encryption prevents the platform from reading messages, only visible to the sender and the receiver. A report by 99Mobiles said the feature became a norm in recent years. Musk’s suggestion of the feature seems to be aimed at users concerned about the privacy of Twitter’s direct messages.

“Let’s make Twitter maximum fun,” Musk tweeted.

Before his takeover, Musk tweeted a poll asking if users would want an edit button. Twitter confirmed working on the feature for years now.

Musk says he will buy Coco-Cola

Just days after purchasing Twitter and a day after his emphasis on free-speech, Musk’s latest tweet on buying Coco-Cola has gone viral.

Next I'm buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Sharing a screenshot of his previous tweet to buy McDonald’s and fix all the ice cream machines, he said, “I can’t do miracles.”

Listen, I can't do miracles ok pic.twitter.com/z7dvLMUXy8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022