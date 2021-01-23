Google Search on mobile to get a major redesign

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
Only half the Sensex stocks have bettered the index’s return in the last 10,000-point journey
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy The New India Assurance Company (NIACL) stock at current ...
₹1490 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1475146015051520 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
What makes the new crop of young Indian cricketers such game-changing winners? Over and above their talent, ...
Regina King’s film ‘One Night in Miami’ turns the spotlight on four young men’s often conflicting ideas of ...
Each new year millions of people around the world resolve to change their lives for the better. These ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Google Search on mobile to get a major redesign
Google is giving the Search experience on mobile a major redesign which will be rolled out to users in the coming days.
The visual redesign was led by Google designer Aileen Cheng. “We wanted to take a step back to simplify a bit so people could find what they’re looking for faster and more easily,” said Cheng as quoted on a blog post by Google.
Cheng further added that the redesign was done keeping in mind how much Google Search has evolved. “We’re not just organising the web’s information, but all the world’s information,” said Cheng. “We started with organising web pages, but now there’s so much diversity in the types of content and information we have to help make sense of.”
Some of the major changes include bringing information to the focus, implementing a cleaner background for more visual space and the use of colour to highlight what’s important.
Also read: Google relaunches offline support for Google Calendar on desktops
“We want to let the search results shine, allowing people to focus on the information instead of the design elements around it,” said Cheng. “It’s about simplifying the experience and getting people to the information they’re looking for as clearly and quickly as possible.”
The redesign also aims to make the text easier to read by using larger, bolder text. They will also be making the result and section titles bigger. To bring more consistency, the update will have more of Google’s own font. The font already shows up in Android and Gmail, among other Google products.
To create more “visual space” and “breathing room” for Search results the team “decided to create a new edge-to-edge results design and to minimize the use of shadows, making it easier to immediately see what you’re looking for,” explained Cheng.
Also read: Google adds new features to Gmail, Google Sheets
The update also includes increased use of colour to highlight important parts of the Search results. “The team focused on centering content and images against a clean background and using colour more intentionally to guide the eye to important information without being overwhelming or distracting,” CHeng further explained.
Apart from this, other aspects of the Search experience similar to the Google logo will be made more rounded. This will be visible in parts of the redesign such as rounded icons and imagery.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE