Google Search on mobile to get a major redesign

Google is giving the Search experience on mobile a major redesign which will be rolled out to users in the coming days.

The visual redesign was led by Google designer Aileen Cheng. “We wanted to take a step back to simplify a bit so people could find what they’re looking for faster and more easily,” said Cheng as quoted on a blog post by Google.

Cheng further added that the redesign was done keeping in mind how much Google Search has evolved. “We’re not just organising the web’s information, but all the world’s information,” said Cheng. “We started with organising web pages, but now there’s so much diversity in the types of content and information we have to help make sense of.”

Some of the major changes include bringing information to the focus, implementing a cleaner background for more visual space and the use of colour to highlight what’s important.

“We want to let the search results shine, allowing people to focus on the information instead of the design elements around it,” said Cheng. “It’s about simplifying the experience and getting people to the information they’re looking for as clearly and quickly as possible.”

The redesign also aims to make the text easier to read by using larger, bolder text. They will also be making the result and section titles bigger. To bring more consistency, the update will have more of Google’s own font. The font already shows up in Android and Gmail, among other Google products.

To create more “visual space” and “breathing room” for Search results the team “decided to create a new edge-to-edge results design and to minimize the use of shadows, making it easier to immediately see what you’re looking for,” explained Cheng.

The update also includes increased use of colour to highlight important parts of the Search results. “The team focused on centering content and images against a clean background and using colour more intentionally to guide the eye to important information without being overwhelming or distracting,” CHeng further explained.

Apart from this, other aspects of the Search experience similar to the Google logo will be made more rounded. This will be visible in parts of the redesign such as rounded icons and imagery.