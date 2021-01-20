Google adds new features to Gmail, Google Sheets

Google has added new features to Gmail and Google Sheets to improve navigation within these tools. Users can now resize the Chat and Rooms sections in the left-side navigation of Gmail by clicking on the relevant section header and dragging to adjust the size as required.

“This makes it easier to stay on top of your important conversations and navigate to relevant chats faster,” Google said in a blog post.

The feature will be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers.

Range name box

In Google Sheets, the tech giant will add a range name box located to the left of the formula bar, to improve navigation.

“Previously, active cells were only indicated by a blue outline and could be located by scrolling or using the arrow keys. Now, you can use the range name box to jump directly to coordinates and named ranges in a sheet,” Google.

This box will also provide a dropdown menu which makes it easier for users to access and manage or create new named ranges in the