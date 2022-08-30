hamburger

Instagram and Facebook now support NFTs

Aneeka Chatterjee | Chennai, August 30 | Updated on: Aug 30, 2022
Meta announced non-fungible token (NFT) support to both, Instagram and Facebook. Social media users can now post digital collectibles in their digital wallets across Facebook and Instagram. Users need to connect their digital wallets to Instagram and Facebook to be able to access their NFTs.

Meta has been planning to introduce NFTs since May. Meta mentioned in a blog post that the new launch is expanding to Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the Americas. Additionally, the digital wallets have been partnered with Coinbase Wallet and Dapper for connectivity. Reportedly, Meta also allows posting of collectibles minted on the Flow blockchain.

