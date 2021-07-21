Instagram begins testing ‘Collab’ feature in India

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
The new fight is about managing the mind and distractions
David J Linden investigates what makes us human and what makes us distinctly, immutably ourselves
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Instagram begins testing ‘Collab’ feature in India
Lets users co-author Feed Posts and Reels
Instagram on Wednesday began testing the ability for people to collaborate on Feed Posts and Reels called ‘Collab’.
The test is being conducted with a “small percentage” of the platform’s global users. India is amongst the two countries where this will first be tested, Instagram said.
The ‘Collab’ feature lets users invite another user as a collaborator on the post or Reel.
If the user accepts, both accounts will appear in the post or Reel header, and it will be shared to both sets of followers. “Collaborating is a huge part of how people connect on Instagram,” Instagram said in an official release.
Feed posts and Reels where the collaborator accepts the invitation to collaborate will also be shared to their Profile Grid and to their followers in Feed. Both users can see their shared feedback.
How it works
In order to create ‘Collab’ posts or Reels, users can upload a Feed post or create a Reel as they normally would.
When they get to the end of their share screen, they will be able to see the option to “Tag People.”
They can invite other users to collaborate by clicking on “Tag People” and then clicking “Invite Collaborator.”
Users can search for specific accounts and add them as a collaborator only of the other account accepts their invite.
Currently, only public accounts who are receiving the test experience can be invited to ‘Collab’/co-author.
Once the account has accepted the collaboration invite, they will be added to the tag screen and also noted in the header of the user’s post.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE