Microsoft has rolled out premium Teams offering powered by ChatGPT to simplify the meeting experience using the AI chatbot, the company announced.

The service will cost $7 per month in June and $10 in July, the company said.

As per reports, the tech giant has said it aims to add ChatGPT’s technology into all its products, setting the stage for more competition with Google.

We're bringing the power of large language models, including OpenAI's GPT, to Teams Premium, as we make meetings more intelligent, personalized, and protected. https://t.co/kFkTtPX2nj — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) February 1, 2023

In addition, Microsoft has announced a new look to its Teams Rooms on Windows.

Also read Know how to check if Aadhaar is linked to PAN

“We are aligning key elements of the user interface across the Windows and Android ecosystems,” the company said in a blog post.

The upcoming update will bring vivid new ambient screens and a re-designed calendar on consoles and front-of-room displays. In addition, users will get improved visual cues. Users can also customise the front-row view, including the visibility of the chat.

Also read: Netflix lists rules to prevent account sharing outside household

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit