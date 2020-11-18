Instagram expands its ‘Guides’ feature for all creators

Time to step up carbon trading
Now is the opportunity for Indian companies to start looking to benefit from carbon offsets keenly, say ...
Now is the opportunity for Indian companies to start looking to benefit from carbon offsets keenly, say ...
AI-powered software helps in the efficient implementation of solar projects
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
Uninterrupted micro-grid power helped villagers in West Champaran sustain business during Covid-19
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Instagram expands its ‘Guides’ feature for all creators
The feature let participating creators create curated ‘Guides’ of their content on a particular segment
Instagram is expanding its ‘Guides’ feature to make it easier for users to discover content from their preferred creators.
“We’re expanding Guides to make it easier to find, curate and share the products, places and posts you love from your favourite accounts on Instagram,” the company announced in a blog post.
The Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform had introduced Guides in May with select experts and creators. The feature let participating creators create curated ‘Guides’ of their content on a particular segment.
The platform had initially focussed on content creators in the health and well-being segment first in light of Covid-19.
“After seeing the community’s response and requests for increased availability, we’re expanding Guides to everyone and making them easier to create,” Instagram said.
Users can discover Guides on Profile, and share them across Stories and in DMs. It will also allow creators to create Product Guides for products sold on the platform.
“Product Guides may be featured in Instagram Shop, our new shopping destination within the Instagram app so you can discover new products from people you may not already follow,” Instagram said.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE