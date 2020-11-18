Instagram expands its ‘Guides’ feature for all creators

Instagram is expanding its ‘Guides’ feature to make it easier for users to discover content from their preferred creators.

“We’re expanding Guides to make it easier to find, curate and share the products, places and posts you love from your favourite accounts on Instagram,” the company announced in a blog post.

The Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform had introduced Guides in May with select experts and creators. The feature let participating creators create curated ‘Guides’ of their content on a particular segment.

The platform had initially focussed on content creators in the health and well-being segment first in light of Covid-19.

“After seeing the community’s response and requests for increased availability, we’re expanding Guides to everyone and making them easier to create,” Instagram said.

Users can discover Guides on Profile, and share them across Stories and in DMs. It will also allow creators to create Product Guides for products sold on the platform.

“Product Guides may be featured in Instagram Shop, our new shopping destination within the Instagram app so you can discover new products from people you may not already follow,” Instagram said.