Instagram has fixed the issue that temporarily suspended user accounts. According to tracker Downdector, several users in India and other countries faced login issues and server connection issues.

We've resolved this bug now – it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in number of followers. Sorry! 😵‍💫https://t.co/Q1FBOEI97D — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 31, 2022

Many users took to Twitter, claiming that Instagram accounts were suspended without a proper warning. They could not retrieve accounts despite clicking on the ‘disagree with decision’ option.

However, the Meta-owned platform has not clarified yet why some accounts were suspended. WhatsApp also suffered an outage last week, which according to the company was due to configuration changes on the backbone routers.

Here is what users shared on Twitter:

Did anyone else's Instagram just get suspended for no reason? And now Instagram won't even bother to let you appeal it just gives you an error?#InstagramDown? — Mike (@ModSquadMike) October 31, 2022

All of us coming to twitter to confirm instagram is down #instagramdownpic.twitter.com/DT6BthlNDK — cesar (@jebaiting) October 31, 2022

It's me trying to figure out why Instagram suspended my Account 🤨#instagramdownpic.twitter.com/J0oWfYYoCT — Priyanshu (@kamina_kalakar) October 31, 2022

Experts suggest that users have to upgrade their Instagram app if they continue to face issues while accessing.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit