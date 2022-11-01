Instagram has fixed the issue that temporarily suspended user accounts. According to tracker Downdector, several users in India and other countries faced login issues and server connection issues.
Many users took to Twitter, claiming that Instagram accounts were suspended without a proper warning. They could not retrieve accounts despite clicking on the ‘disagree with decision’ option.
However, the Meta-owned platform has not clarified yet why some accounts were suspended. WhatsApp also suffered an outage last week, which according to the company was due to configuration changes on the backbone routers.
Here is what users shared on Twitter:
Experts suggest that users have to upgrade their Instagram app if they continue to face issues while accessing.