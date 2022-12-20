Instagram announced the rollout of a new Reels template for users to create their own 2022 Recap and share it with friends and followers. As per the TechCrunch report, users can customise their reel by choosing a narrated template from artist and producer Bad Bunny, DJ & producer DJ Khaled, rapper and producer Badshah, or Stranger Things star Priah Ferguson.

The application will prompt users on the homepage when the feature is available. It can also be accessed under the Reels tab. Users can choose up to 14 photos which will be automatically edited into a Reel.

Instagram rolled out a ‘year in review’ feature in the previous year for users to select up to ten stories to share with their followers.

This comes after the platform recently launched new transparency tools for users to see if their photos and videos are recommended in the app.