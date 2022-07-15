Instagram lets creators publish posts for subscribers

Instagram has introduced new features to its subscribers' program for creators to generate more revenue. According to Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, the creators will be able to add content to their profiles behind a paywall, including Reels and posts, exclusively for subscribers. The new benefits include subscriber chat, exclusive posts and reels and an exclusive tab on the profile.

Features

The exclusive posts and reels on the platform will only be available for subscribers to post comments. For community-based interactions, Meta is bringing subscriber chats to Instagram. The feature, powered by Messanger, lets thirty individuals connect.

The company said that those chats could be created directly from the inbox or story, which end automatically after 24 hours. Meta is launching an exclusive tab to access subscribers’ exclusive content and for saving lives and sharing posts.

“Meta will not be taking fees on subscriptions through the end of 2024,” the company said. Creators would be able to organise and manage chats with subscribers. Instagram lets them add a ‘join chat’ sticker to the story, Meta said.

Instagram’s Adam Mosseri announced the features on Twitter.

