Instagram rolls out ‘Recently Deleted’ feature to help users restore deleted photos and videos

Instagram is rolling out a new feature that lets users restore deleted content on the app.

“We’re rolling out Recently Deleted, a feature to help you manage your content. We know this is something people have been asking for and now, for the first time, you can review and restore deleted content in the Instagram app,” Instagram said in a blog post.

“We also added protections to help prevent hackers from compromising your account and deleting posts you’ve shared,” it said.

One of the reasons Instagram has introduced this feature is that hackers often tend to delta user content on the app when they gain access to an account with users having no way of easily getting their photos and videos back.

The photo sharing app will now ask people to verify that they are the rightful account holders when permanently deleting or restoring content from Recently Deleted.

Also read: Content creators mean business

Content including photos, videos, reels, IGTV videos and stories that a user chooses to delete from the app will now be moved to a ‘Recently Deleted’ folder. Recently Deleted folder can be accessed from the Account option within Settings.

Deleted stories that are stored in a user’s archive will stay in the folder for up to 24 hours. All other content will be automatically deleted from the folder after 30 days.

“During those 30 days, you can access your deleted content by going to on the latest version of the Instagram app. From there you can either restore or permanently delete it,” Instagram said.