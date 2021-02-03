Instagram rolls out ‘Recently Deleted’ feature to help users restore deleted photos and videos

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
₹1560 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1540152015751590 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Zee Entertainment (ZEEL) has been in an intermediate-term uptrend since it took support at ₹135 in August ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Instagram rolls out ‘Recently Deleted’ feature to help users restore deleted photos and videos
Content including photos, videos, reels, IGTV videos and stories that a user chooses to delete from the app will now be moved to a ‘Recently Deleted’ folder
Instagram is rolling out a new feature that lets users restore deleted content on the app.
“We’re rolling out Recently Deleted, a feature to help you manage your content. We know this is something people have been asking for and now, for the first time, you can review and restore deleted content in the Instagram app,” Instagram said in a blog post.
“We also added protections to help prevent hackers from compromising your account and deleting posts you’ve shared,” it said.
One of the reasons Instagram has introduced this feature is that hackers often tend to delta user content on the app when they gain access to an account with users having no way of easily getting their photos and videos back.
The photo sharing app will now ask people to verify that they are the rightful account holders when permanently deleting or restoring content from Recently Deleted.
Content including photos, videos, reels, IGTV videos and stories that a user chooses to delete from the app will now be moved to a ‘Recently Deleted’ folder. Recently Deleted folder can be accessed from the Account option within Settings.
Deleted stories that are stored in a user’s archive will stay in the folder for up to 24 hours. All other content will be automatically deleted from the folder after 30 days.
“During those 30 days, you can access your deleted content by going to on the latest version of the Instagram app. From there you can either restore or permanently delete it,” Instagram said.
