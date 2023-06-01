Instagram has recently announced a new feature ‘Interested’ to provide more and better control over user experience. In addition, it is also bringing tools to provide transparency for creators.

To the already existing ’Not Interested’ options under the suggested or recommended posts, Instagram is gearing to bring an ‘Interested’ tool to help the platform have an idea of what type of content a particular user wishes to see more.

Also read:WhatsApp to launch usernames for accounts like Instagram

In addition, Instagram is also planning to introduce transparency tools for creators. This tool will provide creators a clear understanding of the factors behind the limited reach of their content like reels or posts.

How the "Algorithm" Works 📝



- "The Algorithm" (or actually algorithms)

- Ranking Stories

- Ranking Feed

- Ranking Reels

- Ranking Explore

- "Shadowbanning"

- How to Grow Your Audience



More details here: https://t.co/AzFTwRCp6epic.twitter.com/ZUJDT37aaD — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) May 31, 2023

A recent tweet from Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, explained how the Instagram algorithm works. He explained in detail how ranking stories, feed, reels, explore, and other segments of the platform work.

Also read Top 5 latest WhatsApp features

In addition, he also addressed the issue of “shadowbanning”, which implies creators’ accounts or content is limited or hidden without a clear explanation or justification.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit