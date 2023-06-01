Instagram has recently announced a new feature ‘Interested’ to provide more and better control over user experience. In addition, it is also bringing tools to provide transparency for creators.
To the already existing ’Not Interested’ options under the suggested or recommended posts, Instagram is gearing to bring an ‘Interested’ tool to help the platform have an idea of what type of content a particular user wishes to see more.
In addition, Instagram is also planning to introduce transparency tools for creators. This tool will provide creators a clear understanding of the factors behind the limited reach of their content like reels or posts.
A recent tweet from Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, explained how the Instagram algorithm works. He explained in detail how ranking stories, feed, reels, explore, and other segments of the platform work.
In addition, he also addressed the issue of “shadowbanning”, which implies creators’ accounts or content is limited or hidden without a clear explanation or justification.