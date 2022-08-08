Instagram to test ultra-tall photos similar to full-screen reels

Instagram is tweaking a feature to show ‘ultra-tall’ photos, similar to its full-screen reels display. CEO Adam Mosseri earlier said Instagram will become more video-focused but will continue to support photos. The platform recently expanded its NFT support to 100 countries.

According to The Verge, Mosseri confirmed testing ultra-tall 9:16 photos in a week or two. At present, the platform supports only a 4:5 ratio when displaying vertical mages. “You can have tall videos, but you cannot have tall photos on Instagram. So we thought maybe we should make sure that we treat both equally,” Mosseri said.

The platform faced criticism when it tested the full-screen experience of its feed display. The platform reportedly intends to showcase the ultra-tall photo experience without mandating it across the board. Instagram feed had overlay gradients at the bottom of posts for readability. In an interview last week, Mosseri said, “I think that we need to take a big step back, regroup, and figure out how we want to move forward.” The company will reduce the number of recommendations displayed to users.