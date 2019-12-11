Instagram’s Stories get about 10% of all ad spending on FB

Instagram’s Stories are now making significant contributions to Facebook Inc, drawing almost 10 per cent of all ad spending on the company’s properties at the end of the third quarter, according to a report by Socialbakers.

Launched in 2016, Instagram Stories are ephemeral posts of annotated photos and videos. Users tap through each piece of content and ads sometimes pop up between each story. Marketers’ embrace of the feature is important for Facebook because it shows the companys’ business is keeping up with shifts in user behaviour.

Advertiser spending on Instagram Stories jumped almost 70 per cent from the prior year, according to Socialbakers, a social-media marketing company.