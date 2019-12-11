Instagram’s Stories get about 10% of all ad spending on FB

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3: Sound, silence, sophistication
The new generation of these popular headphones amp up the sound and improve noise cancellation plus a few new ...
The new generation of these popular headphones amp up the sound and improve noise cancellation plus a few new ...
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
This is how the new Snapdragon processors is going to change the smartphone market
Analysts see advantages but also caution about prickly issues, including traffic sharing
Returns do not move up commensurately to justify the higher risk on lower-rated bonds
The fund has managed to ride out volatility in the past two years through deft asset allocation
They enable systematic investment similar to gold- accumulation plans and are relatively risk-free
For investors in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the September quarter results were a bit of a dampener.
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Instagram’s Stories get about 10% of all ad spending on FB
Instagram’s Stories are now making significant contributions to Facebook Inc, drawing almost 10 per cent of all ad spending on the company’s properties at the end of the third quarter, according to a report by Socialbakers.
Launched in 2016, Instagram Stories are ephemeral posts of annotated photos and videos. Users tap through each piece of content and ads sometimes pop up between each story. Marketers’ embrace of the feature is important for Facebook because it shows the companys’ business is keeping up with shifts in user behaviour.
Advertiser spending on Instagram Stories jumped almost 70 per cent from the prior year, according to Socialbakers, a social-media marketing company.
SHARE