WhatsApp has launched a feature to retrieve messages users have accidentally deleted for themselves. The undo delete for me action, called accidental delete, opens a five-second window for users to reverse the action.

It works both in individual chat and group chat.

"Delete for Me" 🤦🤦🤦



We've all been there, but now you can UNDO when you accidentally delete a message for you that you meant to delete for everyone!

The feature was tested in August and is available on Android and iOS. WhatsApp head Will Cathcart also tweeted about the launch.

We've added the option to undo 'Delete for me' for those times when you mean to delete for everyone but accidentally deleted for just yourself.

“Every time you delete a message for you, a snackbar shows up with the undo button. In case you deleted the message for you by mistake, you have a few seconds to use the undo action to retrieve your deleted message,” said WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo.

The ability is an extension of the delete for everyone feature, introduced back in 2017 to delete messages wrongly sent. Launched as a 7-minute window, it was later extended to 2 days and 12 hours.

Earlier, WhatsApp launched a presentation sheet through the Google Play Beta Program, which will inform recipients cannot screen-capture view-once messages.

