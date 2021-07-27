Koo shares ‘Eminence Criteria’ in public domain

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
Koo Eminence tick implies that the user is a significant representative of the voices of India and Indians
Home-grown microblogging platform Koo has shared its ‘Eminence Criteria’ in the public domain, inviting all those on its platform to apply for ‘Eminence,’ as the Yellow Tick is known at Koo.
A Yellow Tick on Koo recognises and celebrates a user’s eminence, stature, achievements, abilities and professional standing in Indian life. It implies that the user is well-regarded in the Indian framework — artist, scholar, sportsperson, politician, businessperson or any other field.
Koo gains on Twitter-Govt face-off
Requests for ‘Eminence’ are evaluated based on internal research, third-party public resources and in the Indian context. Eminence criteria are reviewed by a special team at Koo in March, June, September and December each year. As on date, the Eminence Yellow tick has been confirmed for approximately one per cent of requests received and these eminent voices are given prominence in their respective language communities. This points to the rigour and importance Koo lays on ensuring that Eminence is not misused or granted at will.
‘Committed to transparency’
Shedding light on the criteria for Eminence, Aprameya Radhakrishna, co-founder and CEO, Koo, said, “The Koo Eminence Tick is a recognition that the user is a significant representative of the voices of India and Indians. We have formulated the process keeping India’s local realities and are committed to ensuring transparency to maintain a user-base that is verified and acts responsibly while interacting online.”
Koo launches ‘Talk to Type’ feature for Indian languages
“We are proud that Koo has made its criteria for getting the Eminence available in the public domain. Since Eminence is evaluated in the Indian context, it gives Indians a better likelihood of being able to get the Yellow Tick. This is a significant step towards making digital conversations interesting and constructive” added Mayank Bidawatka, co-founder, Koo.
Koo was founded in March 2020 as a micro-blogging platform in Indian languages. As it is available in multiple Indian languages, people from different regions in India can express themselves in their mother tongue.
