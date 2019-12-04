Linkedin's India membership hit 62 million mark, becomes top market outside US

LinkedIn, which has completed 10 years in India, has 62 million members from this country.

LinkedIn’s member base in India has seen a 20X growth in the past 10 years, from 3.4 million in November 2009 , making it the leading market outside the US.

In November 2009, LinkedIn expanded its international presence by setting up its first office in India in Mumbai. Today, more than 500,000 active jobs and 557,000 companies are represented on the platform in India.

Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Head, LinkedIn, said, “We are excited to celebrate 10 strong and successful years of LinkedIn in India, a decade of connecting India’s professionals to diverse opportunities. It has been an exciting journey to see the platform, the member base, and our teams grow strength to strength"

In November 2011, LinkedIn recognized India’s strong technical and engineering talent and built the first R&D Centre outside Mountain View in Bengaluru. "Today, the R&D Centre is leading the charge on building community products for LinkedIn’s global member base, and is a strategic partner to the Global Trust Organisation," the company said in a statement.

"Students and young professionals are the fastest-growing segments for LinkedIn in Asia Pacific. With more than half the population falling under the age of 25 years and India set to be one of the youngest countries in the world, this segment will continue to be a strategic focus for LinkedIn in India. Our research shows that young professionals feel that their top barriers in achieving opportunities are lack of experience, skills gap, network, and mentorship,"it added.

With India amongst the Top 3 startup ecosystems in the world, LinkedIn is also gearing up to support the growth of small businesses with the launch of the new feature ‘Open for Business’ to allow them to showcase their services directly on their profiles.

A slice of the Indian economy on LinkedIn in 2019