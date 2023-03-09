Netflix will now let TV users customise the size and style of subtitles and closed captions. According to a TechCrunch report, a new update provides Netflix users with the ability to choose from three sizes — small, medium, and large.

Netflix also lets users choose between the default white text option, drop shadow style — white text with a black background, reverse combination, and contrast style of the yellow text with a black background.

The new update will be available to all users globally, TechCrunch report. Netflix users previously could access these subtitle, closed caption, and style options only on the web.

Netflix last year launched badges for audio and subtitle descriptions and expanded it to more than 11,000 hours of descriptive audio in over 30 languages.

The streaming platform recently expanded its paid password-sharing function to four countries — Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain. It has reduced its subscription costs in over 30 countries in recent weeks, according to The Wall Street Journal.

