The Paytm app recently enabled support to transact across all UPI payment apps, even if the recipient is not registered with Paytm.

Users will have their UPI ID generated while setting up their Paytm accounts.

To know your Paytm UPI ID, click on the profile icon. The ID is displayed below the name, with the mobile number connected to the Paytm account. Users cannot reset their UPI ID. However, they can reset or change their UPI PIN on the app.

6 steps to reset UPI PIN on Paytm

Step 1: Open the Paytm app

Step 2: Click on your profile and select ‘UPI & Payment Settings.’

Step 3: The payment settings window will open. Select the account you want to change the UPI PIN for.

Step 4: Click on ‘change PIN.’

Step 5: You can choose to enter the debit card details or choose to enter your old UPI PIN.

Step 6: Click to proceed. You will be directed to enter your old PIN and set a new UPI PIN.

Your UPI PIN will now be reset.

