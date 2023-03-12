Meta is planning to launch a Twitter-like text-sharing platform. A Meta spokesperson confirmed that they are exploring a standalone decentralised social network for sharing text updates. Meta’s plan comes at a time when Facebook is struggling to attract the attention of a younger audience.

“We believe there’s an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests,” the spokesperson said.

The new Meta app would use technology to allow it to be interoperable with the niche network Mastodon and other platforms for users to broadcast posts on other platforms.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk mocked Meta’s move and called it a ‘copy cat’ in response to a user’s comment.

Copy 🐈 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2023

