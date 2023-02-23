Meta is internally testing a roll-call feature in Messenger, similar to BeReal. Social media analyst Matt Navarra spotted the feature and shared it on Twitter.

⚡️FIRST LOOK: Meta is testing its BeReal-style 'Roll Call' feature in Messenger

How it works

The feature invites users to add a photo or video to a prompt. A similar feature in BeReal invites users to take images using front and back cameras at random hours. In Messenger, only people who add to the roll-call can see other responses. Unlike BeReal, Messenger users can choose to start a roll-call thread in a group chat at any given time. For instance, users may create a prompt saying “show me your lunch,” and other participants in the group chat would respond with images or videos.

According to a TechCrunch report, Meta is also looking to bring roll-call on Instagram. Reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi spotted a roll-call feature for DMs on Instagram in October 2022.

The company recently announced its subscription model called Meta Verified, which is being tested in Australia and New Zealand.

