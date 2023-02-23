Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger have launched the AI-powered personalised news application called Artifact for all Android and iOS users.

Excited to announce @ARTIFACT_News is now open to everyone (no waitlist or signup required). We also added a bunch of new features: profile visualization, popular in your network, and more. Read about it here https://t.co/kcZCaRwTRW — Kevin Systrom (@kevin) February 22, 2023

With the launch, the company has dropped its waitlist and phone number requirements. When Artifact first surfaced in January, the app required individuals to post a phone number and an invite to experiment with it. When a user adds their contact number, their profile will save preferences and history and allows them to log in across devices and regain access on a new device.

Personalised features offered by Artifact news app

The new update has introduced features aimed at personalising the user experience, visualising reading history, and seeing what’s popular in the user’s network. “By connecting your contacts, you will start seeing articles with a special badge when they have been read by at least several of your contacts,” Artifact team said in a blog post.

The profile tab will visualise users’ reading history after they read ten articles. The headlines tab will offer a collection of articles sorted by topics. It will show users’ top categories, publishers, and topics, and update the same as they read. Users can also provide feedback on articles and publishers using the thumbs-down symbol.

