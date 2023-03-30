Meta has announced the opening of its waitlist for Meta Verified in India, a subscription plan for Instagram and Facebook. The company first introduced the plan in February 2022, a subscription service similar to Twitter Blue.

This comes after the company rolled out its subscription plan in the US recently. According to reports, the subscription plan is priced at ₹1,099 per month on the web and ₹1,450 per month on Android and iOS.

Facebook and Instagram users of age 18 and above can join the waitlist by providing a government-issued ID displaying their name and photo that matches the data on their social media account.

Also read: Know how to access Passport Seva in UMANG

Benefits of Meta Verified

Meta Verified subscribers earn a verified badge that assures authenticity and security across the platform. The subscription will also increase users’ visibility and expand their reach, boosting their content in feeds, search results and comments.

In addition, users who sign up for Meta Verified will receive exclusive access to stickers and hundred free stars each month.

The subscription will also open access to direct and prompt customer support to the users. Nevertheless, the service is only available to personal/ private account users at present, and not to business accounts.

Also read: How to cancel train ticket using IRCTC AI chatbot