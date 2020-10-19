Rare Planet raises ₹3.5 crore in pre-Series A round

Lumix G review: Built for content creators
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Youth in UP, Bihar and Rajasthan are finding the ongoing pandemic challenging in more ways than one, reveals a ...
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Infosys seems to be the best bet, followed by TCS; HCL Technologies preferred to Wipro
Following a decline last week, the benchmark indices are now negatively biased
Over the past three and five years, the fund has delivered 6.1% and 13.5%, respectively
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
Rare Planet raises ₹3.5 crore in pre-Series A round
Funds will be used to expand into newer markets
Kolkata-based retail aggregator Rare Planet has raised ₹3.5 crore in pre-Series A funding led by Uni-M Ventures and Venture Catalysts, with participation from Wow! Momo co-Founder Sagar Daryani.
In May 2019, the firm raised a seed round of ₹1.1 crore led by Venture Catalyst.
The fund-raising will allow Rare Planet to grow its product range, expand into newer markets and widen its online business.
With this investment, it aims to take handmade Indian handicrafts, jewellery and decor products made from terracotta, copper, ceramic, brass, wood, and marble among others to a global stage, the company said in a statement.
Set up in 2015 by Ranodeep Saha and Vijay Kumar, Rare Planet aims to promote indigenous Indian handicrafts by empowering local artisans, and thereby providing them employment opportunities. To date, the start-up has helped more than 2,000 artisan families from rural areas to register an average increase of 120 per cent in income.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE